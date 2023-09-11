Monday, September 11, 2023
The Nation and The Korea Hearald forge media partnership

Web Desk
11:27 AM | September 11, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

In a landmark development, The Nation and The Korea Herald, a leading English-language daily newspaper published in Seoul, South Korea, have officially announced a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering media cooperation, content sharing, and fostering global intercommunication.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing this groundbreaking collaboration was signed in ceremonies held today in Seoul and Islamabad. The signing ceremony marked a pivotal moment for both newspapers, as they embark on a journey to strengthen ties and broaden their international presence.

This partnership signifies a commitment to enriching the quality and diversity of news coverage for readers across the globe. Both The Nation and The Korea Herald, renowned for their insightful reporting and commitment to journalistic excellence, will leverage their respective strengths to offer a more comprehensive perspective on regional and global affairs.

Web Desk

