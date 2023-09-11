Torkham border closure prolongs as authorities fail to sort out clash

Torkham border could not be opened for the general public and business activities on the sixth consecutive day on Sunday as Pakistani and Afghan border security officials could not sort out the solution.

Sources said both sides met after an exchange of fire on Wednesday last which led to closure of the border.

Khyber Rifles Comm­andant Asim Kiyani, Lt Col Ahmad Mujtaba of Chitral Scouts, Lt Col Zainul Abideen and Maj Shah­abuddin led Pakistan and Hafiz Asmatullah Yaqoobi from Gumrak (Customs), Qari Meraj of the border security forces, and Mulavi Takal represented Afghanistan in the meeting.

Both sides discussed the border security situation and the Afghan officials alleged that Pakistani border forces started firing on Sept 6 while the establishment of new security post and old one was underway. The Afghan side dispelled the charges that they had started the firing.

Following agreements signed by both sides, the Afghanistan was bound to update Pakistan regarding establishment of new structure within a range of one hundred metres of the border. The Pakistan officials said they had no objection to the rebuilding of old post or security building.