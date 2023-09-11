Monday, September 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Torkham border closure prolongs as authorities fail to sort out clash

Torkham border closure prolongs as authorities fail to sort out clash
Web Desk
11:07 AM | September 11, 2023
National

Torkham border could not be opened for the general public and business activities on the sixth consecutive day on Sunday as Pakistani and Afghan border security officials could not sort out the solution.

Sources said both sides met after an exchange of fire on Wednesday last which led to closure of the border.

Khyber Rifles Comm­andant Asim Kiyani, Lt Col Ahmad Mujtaba of Chitral Scouts, Lt Col Zainul Abideen and Maj Shah­abuddin led Pakistan and Hafiz Asmatullah Yaqoobi from Gumrak (Customs), Qari Meraj of the border security forces, and Mulavi Takal represented Afghanistan in the meeting.

Both sides discussed the border security situation and the Afghan officials alleged that Pakistani border forces started firing on Sept 6 while the establishment of new security post and old one was underway. The Afghan side dispelled the charges that they had started the firing.

Following agreements signed by both sides, the Afghanistan was bound to update Pakistan regarding establishment of new structure within a range of one hundred metres of the border. The Pakistan officials said they had no objection to the rebuilding of old post or security building.

Committee formed to combat electricity theft

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1694403989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023