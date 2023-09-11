Trader attempts suicide while driving

KARACHI -A man attempted suicide by shooting him while driving in New Town area of Karachi on Sunday, police said. According to details, a trader Saud shot him injured while driving a car. He was shifted to a private hospital. Earlier, it was reported that the trader attempted suicide over exchange of hot words with wife who was also traveling with him. However, wife of Saud rejected the claims saying the incident was outcome of financial dispute with someone else and they haven’t had hot swap. The police recovered the weapon from the vehicle and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.