Monday, September 11, 2023
Transport minister inquires after injured in metro bus accident

Staff Reporter
September 11, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Provincial Caretaker Minis­ter Transport Ibrahim Mu­rad conducted a visit to the emergency department of Ganga Ram Hospital, here on Sunday. He inquired about the wellbeing of indi­viduals injured in the metro bus incident and assessed the available medical facili­ties. The minister directed the hospital administration to provide the best medi­cal facilities to the injured. During the visit, Minister Ibrahim Murad stated that as a result of the incident, 10 individuals were in­jured, and the hospital was currently providing the best medical treatment to the patients. An order has been issued to initiate an investigation into the inci­dent. Action would be taken against those responsible for negligence in the metro bus incident, he warned.

