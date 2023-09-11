Transport minister inquires after injured in metro bus accident

LAHORE - Provincial Caretaker Minis­ter Transport Ibrahim Mu­rad conducted a visit to the emergency department of Ganga Ram Hospital, here on Sunday. He inquired about the wellbeing of indi­viduals injured in the metro bus incident and assessed the available medical facili­ties. The minister directed the hospital administration to provide the best medi­cal facilities to the injured. During the visit, Minister Ibrahim Murad stated that as a result of the incident, 10 individuals were in­jured, and the hospital was currently providing the best medical treatment to the patients. An order has been issued to initiate an investigation into the inci­dent. Action would be taken against those responsible for negligence in the metro bus incident, he warned.