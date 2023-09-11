Young labourer dies in chairlift collapse

JAMSHORO - A young labourer died when chairlift at an oil mills collapsed during construction work here on Sunday. According to details, construction work of Kotri Oil Mills was in progress when one of its chairlift broke and fell down on ground. A young labourer engaged in the construction of the oil mills was killed on the spot in incident. Manage­ment of factory and con­tractor involved in the work escaped the scene after enraged relatives of the deceased reached the scene. Family of the de­ceased labourer alleged the contractor of delib­erately killing their rela­tive. Police collected the evidences from the scene and started an investiga­tion into the incident.