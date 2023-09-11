Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Zahir Shah steps down as NAB deputy chairman

Web Desk
11:23 PM | September 11, 2023
National

Zahir Shah, the deputy chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), has resigned from the post, it emerged on Monday.

According to sources in the accountability watchdog, Zahir Shah in his resignation, submitted to the NAB chairman, cited certain inevitable personal reasons for being unable to continue.

It is worth noting that Zahir Shah has previously held the positions of NAB Rawalpindi director general and NAB Operations director general. He has also served as NAB’s acting chairman.

It is important to mention here that a few days ago, Asghar Haider had also resigned as the prosecutor general.

