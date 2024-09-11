Wednesday, September 11, 2024
49,408 children under age of five administered polio drops on 1st day of campaign: Commissioner

Our Staff Reporter
September 11, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI   -   Anti-polio campaign continues in Karachi. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, as the head of the Polio Task Force, is personally supervising the anti-polio campaign in Karachi.

On Tuesday, he visited District South and reviewed the ongoing anti-polio campaign. He met with polio teams and spoke with them. He said that the role of polio teams is crucial in the efforts to eradicate polio from the country. He said that anti-polio is a national cause and they should work with a spirit of national service.

Deputy Commissioner South, Altaf Sario, briefed the Commissioner about the anti-polio campaign in District South. He said that the campaign is successfully ongoing in the district. On the first day of the campaign, 49,408 children under the age of five were administered polio drops in the district. The Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the officials of the city administration in the struggle to eradicate polio from the country. The Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the target of administering polio drops to children is achieved. Ensure that no child is deprived of polio drops.

Meanwhile, Coordinator of Polio Task Force, Saud Yaqoob, briefed the Commissioner about the progress of first day of the campaign. He said that on the first day, 524,926 children under the age of five were administered polio drops in Karachi. The campaign will continue until September 15. In the current anti-polio campaign, more than 2.7 million children will be administered polio drops.

Our Staff Reporter

