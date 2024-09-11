70 deserving PU students selected for AWT scholarship

LAHORE - The Allah Walay Trust (AWT) Scholarships Programme following its mission and announced the successful completion of scholarship interviews held at the University of the Punjab, on Tuesday. The interviews were conducted with the purpose of selecting deserving students who would receive financial aid to cover their educational expenses. The selection committee, comprising Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt Director esteemed and individuals in the field of education, included Dr Shazia Lone, Secretary Finance AWT, Dr Asim Farooqi, former Medical Superintendent PDH, Dr Sadia Rafique educationist. The Vice-Chancellor Punjab University Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood also joined the proceedings. A total of 70 needy and deserving students were selected to be benefited from the AWT Scholarship Programme. The scholarships will cover a wide range of expenses including university fees, hostel accommodation, mess charges, and transportation costs. This comprehensive support ensures that these students should focus on their education without the financial burden that often hampers academic progress. Apart from that day scholars and boarders would also be given monthly stipends of Rs 7000 n Rs 4000 respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt emphasized the profound impact these scholarships will have on the life of the selected students. He stated, “These scholarships are not just a financial aid; they are a stepping stone towards a brighter future. We firmly believe that education is the key to personal and societal growth, and we are committed to providing opportunities to those who deserve it.” The scholarships offered by AWT are a testament to the organization’s dedication to supporting education in Pakistan and empowering deserving students. By providing comprehensive financial aid, AWT aims to enable talented individuals to pursue professional education and fulfill their dreams. The dedication and commitment of the selection committee were also recognized and praised by Mr Shahid Lone Chairman AWT, he commended their efforts and expressed his appreciation for the selection committee of AWT for supporting of professional education in Pakistan.