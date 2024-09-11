ACE director holds open court

SARGODHA - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) regional director Hafiz Muhammad Imran held an open court at the regional directorate here on Tuesday. He listened to complaints of 18 people and issued orders for their redress. Hafiz Muhammad Imran directed officers concerned to complete inquiries on time and file cases against corrupt elements. He said that stern action would be taken against officials involved in corruption.

Illegal bird hunters arrested

Several illegal bird hunters were arrested and a fine of Rs100,000 was imposed on them on Tuesday. Under the supervision of Deputy Director of Wildlife Sargodha, Madam Urooj Zaheer, Inspector Syed Sajid Hussain Shah, Inspector Mudassar Abbas and Head Watcher Shahid Abbas, a team arrested several illegal bird hunters in tehsil Salwanali and Sahiwal and confiscated their equipment besides freeing the captured birds into the forests.

The residents of the area paid tribute to the officials for taking the action.