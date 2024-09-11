ACS inspects construction at South Punjab Secretariat

MULTAN - Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, visited offices established in the recently completed Zone 6 of the South Punjab Secretariat. He was accompanied by Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen. During the visit, Rabbani met with officers and staff members, inspecting their offices and workstations. He stated that the remaining zones of the secretariat, currently under construction, would be completed soon, after which all administrative secretaries’ offices located in Multan would also be relocated to the new building. Rabbani stated that consolidating all offices under one roof would enhance departmental efficiency, improve monitoring, and ensure quicker resolution of public issues. He also highlighted that the South Punjab Secretariat building was a significant and aesthetically pleasing addition to the region’s assets.

Rabbani directed the engineers of the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) to expedite the completion of the remaining zones and instructed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to finish the landscaping work promptly.

PHA auctions eight canteens, shops

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) successfully conducted the auction of eight canteens, shops, and food points here on Tuesday. According to official sources, out of the nine canteens up for auction, eight were successfully auctioned. Speaking on the occasion, Director Admin and Finance, Hafiz Usama, stated that the auction would contribute to increasing the organization’s income and strengthen its financial standing. He added that such initiatives would continue to promote the development and stability of the department.

Representatives from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and the Secretary of Finance, along with Deputy Director Admin and Finance Hafiz Naeem, Deputy Director Engineering Khalid Zafar, and Deputy Director Horticulture Ghulam Nabi, were also present at the auction. The canteen at Noor-ul-Hassan Park was auctioned for Rs12,200, the shops at Ladies Park and Gulgasht were auctioned for Rs11,500 and Rs11,300, respectively, and the canteens at Baghichi Bohar Gate fetched Rs19,500.