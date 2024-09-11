All set for Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations

SUKKUR - All set for celebrate Nabi on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal across the northern Sindh to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

The Sukkur city is being decorated beautifully under the directives of Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) in a befitting manner. The roads, streets and buildings in Sukkur district are going to be embellished by the faithful with colourful lights and buntings. Several programmes have been chalked out to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) with great reverence and devotion. Different Naat committees in the Khairpur and Ghotki districts will organising Naat competitions to celebrate the 12th Rabiul Awwal. As a tradition, Milad processions would be held in all areas of the Sukkur division.

Moreover, the Sukkur police devised a comprehensive plan to ensure security on 12th Rabiul Awwal. The police have chalk out a foolproof security plan for Nabi (pbuh).

According to the Police, more than 2,000 cops and police officers would be deployed to ensure the security of Milad processions. The police would utilise all available resources to provide foolproof security to the processions. The police personnel would also be assisted by 15 Force, Special Branch, ladies police and volunteers to ensure security.

The Main Milad procession of Sukkur city would be provided foolproof security cover while over 5,000 cops would be deployed on the route of the procession. Walk-through gates would be installed at entry points of the main procession while body searches of the participants would also be conducted.