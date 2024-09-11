Ambassador Amna Baloch appointed Pakistan's 33rd foreign secretary

On Wednesday, Ambassador officially took over as Pakistan's 33rd Foreign Secretary, succeeding Ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi, who retired after reaching superannuation.

A seasoned diplomat, Ambassador Baloch has held key positions both in Pakistan and abroad, including Consul General in Chengdu, China (2014-2017); High Commissioner to Malaysia (2019-2023); and Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg (2023-2024).

With a Master's degree in History, she began her career in the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1991.