Ambush on parliament exposed ‘fake’ PML-N govt, says Saif

PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has condemned the government’s actions following an ambush on parliament, calling it a betrayal of democracy and accusing the current administration of fascist tactics. Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Dr Saif, expressed the party’s resolve to resist what he termed the “fascism of the fake government,” which he claims only serves to strengthen the resolve of PTI leaders and supporters.

Saif criticized the government’s crackdown, stating that last night marked the “funeral of democracy,” with lawlessness prevailing throughout the halls of Islamabad. He alleged that an ambush on the Parliament was grounded last night and that honourable members were forcibly arrested while the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, passively observed.

The advisor of the CM compared the situation to the worst instances of dictatorship, condemning the disrespect shown to lawyers and parliamentarians. “The success of a meeting is a sign of ill-feeling,” Saif remarked, indicating the government’s actions were not only undemocratic but also fuelled by malice. Saif affirmed PTI’s commitment to continue its struggle, declaring that the fight would persist until the release of Imran Khan, the party’s founder and former Prime Minister.