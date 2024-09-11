Wednesday, September 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Arizona man sets third Guinness World Record with blindfolded basketball trick shot

Arizona man sets third Guinness World Record with blindfolded basketball trick shot
Web Desk
11:12 AM | September 11, 2024
Sports

Jeremy Ware, a 32-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, has set a new Guinness World Record by landing a blindfolded basketball shot from an impressive 60 feet away.

This latest achievement marks Ware’s third world record. He previously held titles for the most squats on a Swiss ball in one minute (37) and the farthest backward basketball shot (85 feet, 5 inches).

His newest challenge, however, proved to be the most difficult. Unlike his previous backward shot, where he could still see the hoop, this time Ware had to rely purely on instinct.

“Essentially, I’m blindfolded when throwing backward, but I still have a reference point,” Ware explained to Guinness World Records. “With this one, it’s completely dark. You have to trust the process, trust your gut, and know the shot will go in.”

Despite recently losing his record for the farthest backward basketball shot, Ware is considering a comeback to reclaim the title, adding to his already impressive string of world record feats.

Supreme Court allows Dr. Dinshaw to travel to UK for daughter's wedding

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1726031946.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024