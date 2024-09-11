Arrangements for Eid Milad reviewed

BAHAWALPUR - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in his office to review arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, and members of the District Peace Committee were present in the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner said that the cleaning of procession routes, removal of encroachments, and other necessary matters should be completed on time. He emphasized that religious scholars should encourage adherence to the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) from the pulpit.

Allama Riaz Ahmed Owaisi, Allama Abdul Razzaq Shaqeeq, Faqeer Habib-ur-Rehman Akhtar, Mufti Muhammad Javed Mustafa, Qari Muhammad Javed Sabri, Qari Muhammad Javed Saidi, Ehsanullah Rahat, Syed Zafar Hussain Bukhari, Syed Gohar Mumtaz Naqvi, Riaz Hussain Shah, Syed Mujib Ali Gilani, Syed Israr Shah, Syed Jamal Ahmed, and other members of the District Peace Committee also expressed their views.