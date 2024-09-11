Arrests of PTI MNAs echo in Senate

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Tuesday witnessed an uproar on Tuesday after an altercation erupted between independent Senator Faisal Vawda and PTI lawmaker Falak Naz over Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur’s controversial remarks about women he had uttered at September 8 power show of his party in Islamabad.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani suspended the membership of Senator Naz for two days after her alleged abusive language against Senator Vawda. At first, the chair wanted to provide an opportunity to the charged woman lawmaker to apologise to Senator Vawda but he turned a deaf ear to the offer.

After Senator Vawda made a.hard hitting speech in the house against Gandapur’s remarks about women, Senator Naz came close to the chairman’s dais to protest against his remarks.

“Today those who refuse to talk to the army, fall on their feet and apologise…They are the ones who ridiculed the martyrs and resorted to May 9 violence,” Senator Vawda said.

He asked chairman Senate to call for the sergeant-at-arms to arrest the PTI senator and throw her out while insisting on her suspension for three years.

Addressing PTI, he said you are those who came to the government through former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief retd Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

He said Army Chief General Asim Munir has started accountability of his general, and under this benchmark, there should be accountability of everyone.

He criticised the founder PTI Imran Khan and said that till yesterday, the party leadership was against NAB amendments, today they are seeking relief through the same amendments. He came down hard on ex-premier for his announcement earlier in the day to close the doors of negotiations with the establishment.

Giving a reference to PTI, Senator Vawda underlined today they are saying they are not ready to talk to the army while beg for talks behind the door.

He challenged CM Gandapur to come to Islamabad, Punjab or Sindh, and added that he would be “hung by his long hair and become from Mr Gandapur to Miss Gandapur.”

He alleged that from ex-premier Khan to Gen Hameed to PTI leader Murad Saeed and everyone who counts, knew what was going to happen to journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif. “The poor soul was sacrificed for their own politics,” he said, which ignited agitation from PTI legislators.

Vawda regretted on the statement made by Gandapur, about CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, in the PTI rally and said, “You abused our mother and sister, will we tolerate it?

“Today it is the turn of Maryam Nawaz, tomorrow it will be the turn of our mother and sister,” he said and at this juncture, Falak Naz allegedly addressed him with inappropriate words.

Before this, Leader of the Opposition in the House Senator Shibli Faraz raised the matter of arrest of some of his party members of the National Assembly and called it disgrace of the parliament and elected representatives of the people and breach of their privilege.

“The spectacle that was staged outside the parliament, which was seen by entire Pakistan is disrespect to our lawmakers and is highly condemnable and it looked as if the parliament is a den of criminals,” he remarked.

He decried that no one from the treasury benches condemned the incident and it showed as if they endorsed it.

Senator Shibli wished the Senate should have passed a resolution to condemn what had happened to the members of the NA.