Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Ayaz Sadiq suspends five officials over PTI lawmakers' arrest in Parliament House

Ayaz Sadiq suspends five officials over PTI lawmakers' arrest in Parliament House
Web Desk
7:08 PM | September 11, 2024
National

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq suspended five officials on Tuesday in response to the recent arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers inside the Parliament House.

As per an office order issued by the NA Secretariat, Sergeant-at-Arms Muhammad Ishfaq Ashraf (BPS-20) was suspended for 120 days, alongside four additional security personnel: Security Assistant Waqas Ahmed and Junior Security Assistants Ubaidullah, Waheed Safdar, and Muhammad Haroon.

Earlier, the NA Speaker requested video footage from all entry gates of the Parliament House to support evidence-based actions.

Web Desk

National

