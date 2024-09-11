Ayaz Sadiq urges 'charter of parliament' for government-opposition cooperation

National Assembly Speaker has directed the creation of a 'Charter of Parliament' to foster cooperation between the government and opposition. During today's session, which he chaired, Sadiq announced the formation of this charter, emphasizing the need for unity among Parliament members to uphold the dignity of the house.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs protested during the session, chanting slogans and demanding the issuance of production orders for arrested PTI members following the Islamabad rally.

Sadiq highlighted the importance of dialogue, stating that while the government holds a two-thirds majority, the opposition represents one-third of the house. He stressed the necessity for the opposition to engage in discussions, remarking, "We want the opposition to talk—where will it talk if not here?"

Addressing opposition members, the Speaker noted that they had not supported certain orders during their previous tenure. He assured them that the issue of arrested members would be resolved, and immediate action had been taken by suspending those involved in the matter.

Sadiq further emphasized that Parliament proceedings cannot be managed by the government or opposition alone. He announced the formation of a bipartisan committee consisting of both government and opposition members.

Federal Information Minister Atta Tara tabled a motion in the house for the formation of this committee. A resolution for the creation of a 16-member committee to oversee Parliament proceedings was unanimously approved.