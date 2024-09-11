Azma urges PHC to act against ‘terrorists’ hiding in KPK House

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Tuesday requested the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court to take action against the terrorists and the troublemakers hiding in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House has become a haven for terrorists”, she stated while talking to the media during her appearance at the Lahore High Court in connection with the alleged fake video case. Demanding intervention of the court into the matter, the information minister said that a report on the hiding terrorists should be sought. She said the people hiding in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House were not serving the state of Pakistan but mocking it instead. Azma further stated that Gandapur has been issuing threats and using the language of terrorists, which is unacceptable. She emphasized that the Punjab government does not wish to create conflict among provinces, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also their province. Punjab has always played the role of an elder brother, she added. Azma Bokhari mentioned that today marks her sixth or seventh appearance, and her case is being postponed repeatedly.

She stated that her case is not a person specific or political; it’s the case of all women who are affected by social media. “The FIA’s capacity has proven insufficient, as they could not delete even a single fake video. If an app cannot be managed, it should be shut down”, she stressed. She criticized the FIA for claiming they wrote to Facebook but received no response, suggesting that any institution failing to respond in Pakistan should be held accountable. She noted that while social media apps around the world operate under laws and regulations, the situation in Pakistan is different, where anyone can say anything without consequences.