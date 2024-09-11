Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Bilawal Bhutto stresses constitutional supremacy

Web Desk
5:33 PM | September 11, 2024
National

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari highlighted the need for upholding constitutional authority and responsibility in politics during his address to the National Assembly on Wednesday.

He underscored that no institution, including parliament, can function effectively without the supremacy of the constitution.

Bilawal criticized the current political climate, describing it as more focused on insults than constructive debate. He expressed concern for students in the assembly galleries, cautioning that the deteriorating state of politics might disillusion them.

He called for responsible political discourse, stating that while disagreements are natural, the government's role is to resolve issues, not exacerbate them.

