BISE Lahore reschedules 9th class exams due to Eid Miladun Nabi holiday

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the rescheduling of the SSC Part-I (9th class) exams initially set for September 17, 2024, in observance of (PBUH).

The exams for Education, History, Food and Nutrition, Al-Quran, Geometry, and Technical Drawing will now be held on September 19, 2024.

The notification issued by stated, "It is hereby notified for the information of students and the public at large that due to the gazetted holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on 17th September 2024, the has postponed the following papers of the Secondary School Certificate Part-I (9th) Second Annual Examination, 2024, which were scheduled for 17-09-2024."