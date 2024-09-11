Wednesday, September 11, 2024
BZU’s Dr Imran Qadir honoured

September 11, 2024
MULTAN  -  The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) awarded the best research certificate to Dr Imran Qadir for inventing a formula against COVID-19 which was named after him. The renowned scientist, Dr M Imran Qadir, who is working as Associate Professor at Institute of Molecular Biology & Biotechnology, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), invented a formula against COVID-19, which was named “QadirVax-19”.  This research has been published in Kawait Journal of Science. This was declared the best research in the field of medical sciences by the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC). It awarded a certificate of best research paper along with a monitorial token of appreciation, says a news release issued here on Tuesday.

