Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Chinese business delegation visits SIFC, explores investment opportunities in Pakistan’s key sectors

Our Staff Reporter
September 11, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -  A distinguished Chinese business delegation, led by Mr Yuan Jianmin, a senior and renowned economist, visited the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Tuesday. The delegation, representing Xinjiang Iron Brothers Co Ltd alongwith four other prominent Chinese business entities, was warmly welcomed by SIFC officials. During their visit, the delegation received detailed briefings on investment potential and opportunities in priority sectors such as Agriculture, Livestock, IT, Energy, Minerals, Tourism, and Industry. The SIFC also highlighted ongoing policy measures designed to enhance the investment climate in Pakistan. Additionally, the delegation was informed about the key aspects of industrial development in Pakistan. They expressed a strong interest in investing in these critical sectors and relocating Chinese industries to Pakistan, including the region of Gilgit-Baltistan. This visit is expected to further strengthen the Business-to-Business engagements between Pakistan and China.

Our Staff Reporter

