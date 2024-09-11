Climate change poses a significant threat to vulnerable populations in disputed territory: Speakers

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a symposium on the effects of climate change on human life stated that a collective reaction and concerted effort were urgently needed to safeguard vulnerable communities in disputed territories who were threatened by climate change.

The seminar, arranged by Kashmir Institute of International Relations in collaboration with International Action for peace and sustainable development on the sidelines of the 57th session of the UNHRC, was attended by international specialists, human rights advocates, diplomats, and academics from all around the world. including Mr. Talha Tufail Bhatti, environmentalist, Mr. Abdul Rehman Research officer CISSAJk, Ms. Eisha Tariq Research intern at KIIR, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Mrs Shamim Shwal APHC leaders and Dr Shugafta Ashraf.

While the seminar was moderated by Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan president Internal Action for peace and sustainable development

Describing climate change as an issue of global concern, the speakers stated that climate change posed a major threat to those living in conflict-affected areas, where communities suffer a slew of challenges exacerbated by political conflicts, violence, and increased militarization.

“Kashmir is one of the areas most vulnerable to climate change,” they stated. They went on to say that while the protracted conflict poses a serious risk to people’s lives, health, food, and way of life throughout the region, it has also severely damaged important sectors of the economy due to fluctuating temperatures, melting glaciers, and constant rains that cause flash floods.

“Kashmir has witnessed significant water shortages as a result of the rising temperature,” they said. “The region’s agriculture sector has been adversely affected by the water scarcity,” adding that in addition to affecting the food supply and availability to high-quality food, it has also had an impact on crop productivity.

They said, “Kashmir, like other parts of the world, experienced a significant decrease in groundwater”. The speakers said that wetlands in Kashmir which host hundreds of species of birds year-round, have been impacted by climate change.

Citing to a news report on the impacts of climate change in the Himalayan region, they said that an important dimension that was being deeply neglected amidst intense conflict was that the UN-designated disputed territory is a host to the world’s top snow peaks, glaciers, and riverine system on which the lives and livelihoods of millions of people depend.

They observed that “India’s deployment of over 900,000 heavily armed troops in the disputed territory is a major destabilizer for the local ecology.”

They stated that the military presence on the rapidly melting Siachin Glacier and even on the LoC were amongst one of the main factors upsetting the ecology. In order to address the climate catastrophe, the speakers said that along with coordinated efforts, a strong and a more comprehensive strategy were required to address these issues effectively.