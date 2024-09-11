Climate Crisis

The world is facing immense challenges, and climate change is among the most critical. It is not only devastating human life but also causing numerous natural disasters. The G-20 countries are primarily responsible for 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions, while the harsh effects are being felt most acutely in underdeveloped countries such as Pakistan and India.

Currently, the world is plagued by a plethora of problems, including food shortages, soaring prices of household goods, and the impacts of climate change. Unusual and heavy rainfall in different areas is causing widespread damage, and those countries least responsible for the emissions are suffering the most from these destructive effects.

The world has become overly reliant on fossil fuels, and the rapid development of industrial markets is contributing significantly to climate change and environmental degradation. Experts warned us two decades ago that the world would suffer from floods and droughts. They predicted heavy rain in some areas while others might experience severe drought. They also recommended large-scale tree planting to help manage this crisis, as forests and plants are integral parts of the environmental system that could help mitigate ecological degradation, climate change, and the resulting destruction. Governments should therefore take appropriate measures to promote reforestation and expand forest areas. Additionally, there should be efforts to reduce fuel consumption, phase out harmful products, and take drastic action against those responsible for environmental destruction.

ALLAH RAKHIYO MALHAN,

Ghotki.