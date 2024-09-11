Climate Inequity

The 2022 floods in Balochistan, which left a third of the country submerged, highlight the devastating impact of climate change and the inequity of the global climate regime. While developed nations continue to release massive amounts of pollutants into the atmosphere, ecologically vulnerable countries like Pakistan bear the brunt of the consequences. The floods also exposed the indifference of the international community. Though Pakistan has been a valuable geopolitical partner, receiving military aid for the pursuit of global objectives, when faced with an unprecedented natural disaster driven by accelerating climate change, the world’s response was woefully inadequate.

At a meeting of the Policy and Strategy Committee (PSC) and the Oversight Board on Post-Flood Reconstruction Activities, it was revealed that Pakistan had received only $10.9 billion from international development partners out of the estimated $30 billion needed for reconstruction, leaving a significant $20 billion gap. This shortfall has forced Pakistan to address only the most urgent issues, such as repairing infrastructure and ensuring food security for vulnerable communities, rather than focusing on long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction plans. These long-term efforts would have revitalized communities and provided alternative means for economic recovery in the vast areas affected by the floods. As a result, the development of these provinces has been severely hindered.

Unless the international community steps up to assist Pakistan in its reconstruction efforts, the damage is likely to become permanent. This shortfall may also indicate Pakistan’s struggle to persuade the world of the need for economic and climate equity in response to natural disasters. Despite the government’s robust foreign policy efforts, including attending numerous climate conferences to advocate for vulnerable nations like Pakistan, progress remains slow.

Nearly three years on, Pakistan is still grappling with this funding gap. Perhaps this burden now rests more heavily on Pakistan itself. While the government should continue its outreach efforts, it must also seek innovative solutions to rebuild the affected provinces independently.