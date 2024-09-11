Court remands 9 PTI MNAs, 34 workers for 8 days to police

MPs include Sher Afzal Marwat, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zain Qureshi, Ahmed Chatha, Amir Dogar, Yousaf Khan, Nasim Ali Shah, Awais Haider Jakhar and Shah Ahad. PTI chief Gohar discharged after remaining in police lockup.

ISLAMABAD - Anti-Terrorism Court yesterday sent 9 PTI lawmakers, party leader Shoaib Shaheen and 34 workers on 8-day physical custody to the Islamabad police. The capital city police had arrested them for violating the prescribed codes of the rally held in the city on September 8.

The MNAs, who were sent on physical remand by the court of Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain, included Sher Afzal Marwat, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zain Qureshi, Ahmed Chatha, Amir Dogar, Yousaf Khan, Nasim Ali Shah, Awais Haider Jakhar, and Shah Ahad.

The court, however, sent Barrister Shoaib Shaheen to jail on judicial remand and also served notices to respondents on his post-arrest bail case. FIR 695/24 was registered on September 08 at the Sangjani police station, where the PTI rally had taken place. who were arrested were charged with 09 sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and Section 08 of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain argued before the court that specific roles of the accused are attributed in the FIR and they’ve violated the terms of NOC issued to them by the administration. He sought 10 days of physical custody of the accused for investigation and interrogation.

Sher Afzal Marwat appeared on the rostrum and argued that if the prosecution could bring one police witness into the courtroom right now, he wouldn’t oppose the physical remand. He argued that not even a single word of FIR is true; instead, it’s hallucinations of police who are acting as a tool of establishment to corner PTI.

Earlier, Shoaib Shaheen, who was also arrested on September 09th, was produced in the court in another FIR 658/24 P.S. Noon, where he, along with Amir Mughal and Zubair Khan, was accused of inciting the mob against police officials. Members of all the lawyers associations of Islamabad were present in the courtroom.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain reserved the judgment. Later, he appeared in the courtroom and announced the verdict.

After hearing arguments, the court granted the police eight days custody of the accused and instructed to produce the accused again after ending of said time period. He also denied physical custody of Shoaib Shaheen in FIR 658/24 and ordered to send him on judicial lockup, but Shoaib Shaheen will also be given physical custody of police in FIR 695/24.

Calling September 9 “a black day for Pakistan” due to the arrests, PTI Chairman said that the country will not forget this. “PTI will not forget this”, he said. “This time, CCTV footage will be disclosed and this time, the common person will not be punished.”

“We think that [the arrests] were an attack on Parliament,” he said while speaking to reporters in Islamabad following his release. “We believe that, God willing, the NA speaker will go to the depth of the matter.”

He added that PTI was targeted by the government but for the sake of the country, people, and democracy, “our leaders forgave that”. “Our election result was changed but we didn’t go for a rally, we didn’t resort to a boycott,” Gohar said. “We stayed in parliament so we could play our role and we did so.”

The PTI chairman went on to say that if the “largest political party” was not given space, then non-political elements would get stronger. “Extremist and separatist movements will get stronger,” Gohar added.