CPMR holds seminar to mark World Physiotherapy Day

Peshawar - In order to mark the World Physiotherapy Day, the College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (CPMR) organised one day seminar at Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP) focusing on the theme of low back pain management.

The seminar, held at CPMR Hall, was attended by senior physiotherapists, faculty members, staff and large number of physiotherapy students.

Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, Chief Executive PCP, addressed as chief guest, wherein he asserted that physiotherapy is essential component of modern medical sciences, enabling millions of physically disabled individuals to recover without the use of medicine. He stressed that many people suffering from spinal cord injuries and various forms of back pain can only find relief through physiotherapy, rather than relying on drugs. Dr Ilyas also pointed out that, without proper treatment, these individuals would otherwise remain a burden on their families and the society.

Dr Amir Zeb, Director Rehabilitation, emphasised that 619 million people worldwide suffer from back pain, significantly reducing national productivity. He noted with concern that this issue is increasingly becoming a major concern, particularly in developing countries like Pakistan.

Dr Ilyas and Dr Amir Zeb urged the students to focus on mastering all aspects of physiotherapy, pursuing research and harnessing their creative potential to advance this vital field, in line with the goals of World Physical Therapy Day.

Earlier, senior physiotherapist Dr Rafiq Bacha of Special Education Complex Hayatabad presented his research paper, offering practical demonstrations on the rehabilitation of patients with various back pain issues.

Students of CMPR presented thought provoking tableau, highlighting the importance of physiotherapy and preventing back pain. The tableau underscored the need to avoid taking physically disabled individuals to false faith healers or quacks, but instead bring them to the Paraplegic Centre for proper rehabilitation.