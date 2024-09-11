Earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan, residents report tremors

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan on Wednesday, with tremors felt primarily in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that the earthquake also affected Islamabad, causing concern among residents who reported strong tremors. Cities in both provinces experienced the quake, leading people to evacuate buildings and take precautionary measures.

As of now, no major damage or casualties have been reported, but authorities remain vigilant and are assessing the situation. Residents are advised to stay alert and follow safety guidelines in the event of aftershocks.