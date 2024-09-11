Wednesday, September 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fake policeman arrested for robbery, extortion

APP
September 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A man posing as a police officer was arrested near APWA College, Gulberg, according to SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui.  The suspect was found in possession of a police uniform, weapons, a police jacket, a fake ID card, and a motorcycle with a police plate. The suspect allegedly used the uniform to rob citizens and extort money from shopkeepers.  The weapons recovered from him were also illegal.  Authorities have registered two cases against the accused and have launched an investigation into the matter.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1725943447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024