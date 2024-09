Fast Cables earns BASEC certification, setting new standard in Pakistan

LAHORE - Fast Cables has become the first and only cable manufacturer in Pakistan to receive the British Approvals Service for Cables (BASEC) certification, marking a significant achievement for the company and the nation’s cable manufacturing industry. BASEC is a UK-based organisation known for its rigorous certification process for cables and cable manufacturing facilities, ensuring compliance with international quality and safety standards.

The certification was awarded after an extensive audit of Fast Cables manufacturing facility, where the company demonstrated adherence to international standards from raw material procurement to delivery of finished product to its customers. The process also included a comprehensive type test of the products at BASEC lab in UAE. With this certification, Fast Cables has set a new benchmark in Pakistan’s cable manufacturing sector, being recognised for its quality, safety, and compliance.

Kamal Mian, Managing Director of Fast Cables, expressed his pride in this accomplishment, stating, “We are honoured to be the first and only cable manufacturer in Pakistan to receive BASEC certification. This recognition reinforces our commitment to leading the industry with innovation and excellence. This certification not only elevates our standing in the local market but also opens new avenues for export to the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth.”

Mr Salman Murtaza, Regional Commercial Manager – Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye at BASEC, commended Fast Cables on achieving this milestone, saying, “Fast Cables has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to quality and compliance, and we are pleased to recognize them with the BASEC certification.” With this certification, Fast Cables is poised to enhance its presence in international markets, aligning with global standards and continuing its journey of innovation and excellence.