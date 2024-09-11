Fiji, Japan clinch top spots in Pacific Nations Cup 2024, semi-finals confirmed

Fiji and Japan both concluded the pool stage of the Asahi Super Dry with perfect records, as the Finals Series match-ups were confirmed.

Fiji, known as the Flying Fijians, faced a challenging game against Tonga in Nuku’alofa but secured a 50-19 victory thanks to three second-half tries, ensuring they topped Pool A. The result earned Fiji a spot in the opening semi-final on Saturday in Tokyo, where they will face the USA. The Men’s Eagles were unable to overcome Japan, falling to a 41-24 defeat at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium.

Japan’s commanding performance saw them take first place in Pool B, setting up a semi-final clash with Samoa on Sunday. Tonga, meanwhile, will face Canada in the fifth-place play-off as the Finals Series begins at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium.

As the teams prepare for the upcoming matches, several key insights emerged from the weekend’s action. Despite the unpredictability of sport, Japan looked formidable as they played in front of their home fans for the first time in this year’s tournament. From the moment USA captain Greg Peterson mishandled the opening kick-off, Japan took control of the match. However, their victory was built on the strength of their own performance, rather than any significant mistakes from the USA side.

Centre Dylan Riley was a standout for Japan, scoring one of the Brave Blossoms' five tries with a dazzling second-half run. His performance was a highlight in a team full of bright spots. Japan's head coach, Eddie Jones, had plenty to celebrate as he secured his first home win in his second stint in charge of the team.

In the second row, Warner Dearns was once again dominant, playing a crucial role in both defense and attack. Meanwhile, Tiennan Costley delivered a memorable performance at blindside flanker, contributing significantly to Japan’s control of the game.

In the backline, Malo Tuitama continued his impressive start to international rugby, while half-back Shinobu Fujiwara formed a strong partnership with fly-half Seungsin Lee, further boosting Japan’s confidence.

With the Finals Series set to take place over consecutive weekends in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan appears to be the favorites to lift the Pacific Nations Cup. Their strong form and home advantage could be decisive as they look to secure the title.