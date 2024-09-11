FIRs lodged against 5 investigation officers for negligence in submitting challans

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani have lodged FIRs against five investigation officers for negligence in submitting challans of different cases.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the special instructions of CPO were pursuing a strict internal accountability mechanism to take action in accordance with the law against police officers found negligent to perform official duties. Syed Khalid Hamdani had ordered action against the investigation officers found guilty of negligence during a meeting held 3 days ago, he said adding that cases were registered against the investigation officers of Rawat, Taxila and Saddar Wah police stations. Rawat police registered a case against three investigation officers for showing negligence in submitting challans of different cases.

Taxila police also registered a case against an officer on the same charges while Sadar Wah Police registered a case against an investigating officer for negligence. The spokesman informed that after the transfer, the investigating officers showed negligence to submit the challans of the cases under investigation.

The CPO said that negligence on part of officers concerned would not be tolerated and action in accordance with the law would be taken against them.

All the investigation officers should submit challans of cases in time, the CPO directed.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani have imposed fines amounting to Rs 3.6 million on unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

According to a police spokesman, police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against unfit commercial vehicles. Rawalpindi district Police under special campaign launched in Rawalpindi district issued challan slips to 3393 PSVs and impounded 443 during last 16 days. He informed that during a special campaign launched against unfit vehicles, police challaned over 3393 and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 3.6 million on the rules violators.

He said that Police were taking action in accordance with the law against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers.

Legal action was taken against 258 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.

The licenses of 24 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 30 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles.

All possible steps were being taken to ensure safe travel on PSVs, he added.

He said that the traveling time of the vehicles was also being checked. Legal action would be ensured against those endanger lives of the citizens, he said.

The spokesman said that action would also be taken against the PSVs owners and bus terminal managers found guilty of negligence.

The special squad of City Traffic Police is also ensuring checking of vehicles at bus terminals, he informed.

A special campaign was also launched for awareness of the citizens and drivers, he added.