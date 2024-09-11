Foreign secretary Syrus Qazi retires on reaching superannuation

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi has finally retired from foreign service on reaching superannuation as 32nd Foreign Secretary of Pakistan on Tuesday. Before becoming the foreign secretary, he served as Pakistan ambassador for Turkey and served in different capacities in Pakistan missions abroad.

New Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch who was Pakistan Ambassador for EU based in Brussels, would be taking charge replacing Cyrus Sajjad Qazi, on Wednesday. Amna Baloch arrived Islamabad last week and has been attending the official meetings in the foreign ministry. Ambassador Qazi will always be remembered for his professionalism, dedication to national interests and dignified demeanour. On Tuesday night, a formal farewell dinner was hosted by Foreign Service officers in honour of outgoing foreign secretary Cyrus Sajjad Qazi at the foreign ministry.

New Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch comes with a trailblazing career, having served in important diplomatic and administrative capacities, and her appointment is being seen as a good omen in the context of emerging challenges in Pakistan’s foreign policy. A seasoned diplomat with 30 plus years of experience, Amna Baloch has a reputation of a steadfast and pragmatic diplomat. Her appointment is also reflective of the increasing positive gender balance in Pakistani government and society. She is the second female Foreign Secretary of Pakistan after Tehmina Janjua. She represents a new class of female diplomats who have created a name for themselves on the basis of hard work, dignified behaviour and professionalism.

Ambassador Baloch takes charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a challenging regional and global security context. Ambassador Baloch’s diverse experience in Asia and Europe would be an asset for Pakistan at this juncture. She brings a nuanced perspective on great power rivalry and is a proponent of balanced relations with all friendly countries on the basis of national interests. Analysts see the appointment also important in the context of the governments focus on economic diplomacy. Prior to her current assignment as Foreign Secretary, Ms. Baloch was serving as Pakistan’s Ambassador in Brussels, the capital of the European Union. In that capacity, she tirelessly negotiated Pakistan’s continuing GSP plus with the EU as well as other issues important for Pakistan’s economy.

She also was instrumental in promoting relations between the educational institutions of Pakistan and Europe in particular in science diplomacy.

In China, as Consul General in Chengdu, she was instrumental in attracting Chinese investment to Pakistan and maintaining the momentum of CPEC.

Ambassador Baloch has also served as Pakistan High Commissioner to Kuala Lumpur. In that position, she highlighted Pakistan’s vital national interests particularly the Kashmir issue and Pakistan’s candidate for the full dialogue partnership of ASEAN.

She has also held important positions in Pakistan’s missions in Sri Lanka and Denmark.

Amna Baloch joined Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1991 and has served as a Joint Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office and Additional Secretary in the Foreign Minister’s office besides holding other important positions.

The incoming Foreign Secretary hails from a prominent academic family.