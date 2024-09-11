France back to winning ways with 2-0 success against Belgium

LYON - France overcame a slow start to beat neighbours Belgium 2-0 on Monday as Randal Kolo Muani’s close-range strike and Ousmane Dembele’s left-foot drive handed them their first points of the Nations League campaign.

It was a positive response by the French, who changed eight of the starting team, including Kylian Mbappe, after being beaten 3-1 by Italy in Paris last Friday in their opening League A Group 2 fixture. But they had to weather early attacks by the visitors before settling into a rhythm and imposing themselves on the contest. “We were a little nervous at the start of the match, then we did a lot of good things collectively, individually too, with new players who didn’t have the experience,” said France coach Didier Deschamps. Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco acknowledged before the game that his side were too timid and wary of France when they lost 1-0 in the last 16 at the Euros in Duesseldorf 70 days ago.They came out fighting this time, setting up chances for Lois Openda in a sparkling opening before France found their form.

Kolo Muani gave the hosts a 29th minute lead after Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels scooped a one-handed save from Dembele’s scuffed shot straight into the path of the Paris St Germain striker who fired home from close range. Dembele always looked dangerous and got his reward in the 57th as he skipped sideways along the edge of the Belgium box before finding space to fire a superb shot past Casteels.”People tell me I’m too generous and that I try to pass too much. I decided to try my luck,” Dembele told French TF1 television. “This season I’m going to try my luck even more, to be more selfish.”

Belgium hardly threatened until Charles De Ketelaere came on in the 69th minute and quickly got a shot on goal, followed soon after by a pair of tame efforts from skipper Kevin De Bruyne, who had a largely frustrating evening.

Mbappe was brought on in the 67th along with Bradley Barcola, whose move to PSG from Olympique Lyonnais last season has not been forgotten and who was jeered by the locals.Mbappe looked bright as he tried to add his name to the scoresheet, missing narrowly from a tight angle 10 minutes from time and having an effort saved by Casteels in the 86th minute. Italy won the other Group A2 fixture 2-1 against Israel in Budapest on Monday to open up a three-point advantage. Belgium, who last Friday beat Israel 3-1, also in Hungary for security reasons, are level on three points with second-placed France.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Davide Frattesi and Moise Kean secured a 2-1 win over Israel on Monday as Luciano Spalletti’s side maintained their perfect record to remain top of Nations League A Group 2. Italy lead the standings on six points after they stunned France 3-1 in their opening game on Friday.