Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Government increases electricity tariff by Rs1.74 per unit through quarterly adjustment

Web Desk
7:11 PM | September 11, 2024
National

The federal government has raised the electricity tariff by Rs1.74 per unit through a quarterly adjustment, according to a recent notification.

This price hike will affect consumers nationwide, including those receiving electricity from K-Electric and DISCOs (distribution companies).

The increase is expected to generate over Rs43 billion in additional revenue from consumers and will be implemented for September, October, and November.

On September 6, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) submitted its decision regarding the quarterly adjustment to the federal government for approval.

