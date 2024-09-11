Hospital incharge, two male nurses suspended

KOHAT - Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar, District Kurram and Muhammad Khawaja Hospital District Hangu and suspended Incharge of Muhammad Khawaja Hospital, two male nurses and three other staff members of DHQ Kurram over negligence during duty hours and poor cleanliness conditions.

The commissioner inspected the medical equipment at District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar, and ordered provision of best health care facilities to the patients.

DC Kurram Javedullah Mehsud, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kurram and MS DHQ Hospital Parachinar were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner visited different wards of the hospital and checked the attendance of the medical staff on night duty. He also reviewed the overall situation of the hospital and issued on spot instructions to the authorities concerned to further improve the medical services being provided in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also reviewed the set goals of the ongoing polio campaign in a meeting held at Chinar House Sadda and directed to run the polio campaign in an efficient manner to make the drive successful.

While returning to Kohat, the commissioner also paid surprise visit to Muhammad Khawaja Hospital District Hangu and suspended the Incharge of Hospital over poor cleanliness conditions, and ordered immediate inquiry.