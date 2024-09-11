Int’l training workshop on Strategic Marketing for Digital Transformation kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Additional Secretary Industries and Production Division Muhammad Asad Islam Mahni inaugurated the four-day International Training Workshop on Strategic Marketing for Digital Transformation in Islamabad. In his opening remarks, he commended the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) for its significant contributions to the development of the Asia-Pacific region. He emphasised that now is the time to renew our commitment to achieving APO’s vision of “inclusive, innovation-led productivity growth in the Asia-Pacific”.

The International workshop, organised by the APO in collaboration with Pakistan’s National Productivity Organisation (NPO), brings together 18 international participants from APO member countries Mongolia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Turkey alongwith 10 local participants from Pakistan. The primary aim of the workshop is to empower marketing professionals to craft and implement effective digital marketing strategies that drive business growth. The secretary warmly welcomed the international delegates and expressed his gratitude to both the APO and NPO for addressing this timely and critical topic. He highlighted that collaboration between APO and NPOs will foster solutions to the emerging challenges in marketing for digital transformation. Speaking at the opening ceremony, he emphasised that the workshop represents a key initiative towards enhancing the region’s capacity for digital transformation. NPO CEO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry extended his appreciation to the Additional Secretary, the APO Programme Officer, and the distinguished international resource speakers. He also welcomed the international and local participants, noting that Pakistan is already on the path to digital transformation.

He further briefed the audience on the NPO’s key initiatives, including the National Productivity Master Plan and the Productivity Measurement System. The Master Plan will offer a strategic framework to boost productivity across Pakistan, while the Measurement System will facilitate productivity-linked wages– an essential step towards improving work efficiency and outcomes.

The CEO further elaborated that renowned experts from Malaysia and Pakistan will guide participants on the latest trends, tools, and best practices in strategic digital marketing. Topics will include digital marketing strategies, data-driven decision-making, and customer-centric approaches, ensuring that the workshop provides a comprehensive learning experience.

Mr Dong Jin Lee, Programme Officer at the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) in Tokyo, Japan, underscored the importance of this event, stating, “The workshop will provide a valuable platform for knowledge sharing and networking among marketing professionals across the region. We remain committed to supporting productivity growth and competitiveness in member countries through initiatives like this.”

Participants have expressed their enthusiasm for the workshop, anticipating engaging sessions and practical insights they can apply within their respective organisations.