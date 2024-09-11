Interprovincial dacoits held in Jhelum

GUJAR KHAN - Pind Dadan Khan and Lillah police of district Jhelum have arrested a gang of two interprovincial dacoits during two separate encounters on Monday night. According to the police sources, Pind Dadan Khan police had set up a check post in the Dhok Venus area on Monday night after receiving information from Mandi Bahuddin police about the escaping dacoits, and on the arrival of the said motorcyclists, the police signaled them to stop, on which the accused started firing at the police party. The police party fired in self-defense; a suspect, Dawood Khan, was arrested in an injured state, while the other suspect managed to escape towards Lillah. The police sources said that Lillah police was also alerted about the second suspect, Shah Khan, who was also arrested after an encounter in Bhalwal area by police team by blocking the road.

While talking to The Nation, District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mahmood Bajwa said that the suspects had stolen motorcycles from the Sialkot region and were entering Jhelum district from Mandi Bahuddin. The DPO added that the accused, Dawood Khan, belonged to the Zhob area of Balochistan, while Shah Khan was a resident of Dera Ismael Khan. He added that two stolen motorcycles and two pistols along with ammunition have been recovered from their custody. DPO Bajwa further said that the suspects were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) in Pind Dadan Khan for medical treatment, and a case was also registered against them.