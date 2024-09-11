KP CM Gandapur booked at Islamabad’s Sangjani police station

ISLAMABAD/ PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been booked at Sangjani police station in the federal capital for ‘violating public gathering law and anti-state speeches’. As per details, the FIR was lodged against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur at the Sangjani police station. The case includes charges of unlawful confinement of a district administration officer, who went to notify the end of a political gathering.

According to sources, the case also involves violations of gathering regulations and anti-state speeches during the event. The PTI leader and chief minister KP is also accused of detaining the officer after the gathering time had expired, preventing him from delivering the notice. Additionally, three cases have been registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill in Islamabad, citing violations of the event’s NOC. The FIR names 28 individuals, including PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Gul, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat. Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister reached KP CM House safely after 7-hour absence following crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders. According to details, that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders were concerned about the absence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Meanwhile, an urgent session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has been summoned on Tuesday amid recent arrests of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders. According to a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat, the sitting has been scheduled at 3 pm on Tuesday. The sitting was scheduled to be held on September 23 but it has been fixed on Tuesday after the arrests of PTI leaders including Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali. A resolution to condemn the recent is likely to be adopted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Earlier, the Islamabad police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan outside the National Assembly. Barrister

Gohar was arrested by the police outside the Parliament House soon after PTI MNA Sher Afzal and PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen were arrested from the capital city. According to sources, the arrests were made in a case pertaining to violation of laws in the PTI’s public gathering in Islamabad on September 8. According to police, Sher Afzal Marwat will be detained at Kohsar police station. Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul and other PTI leaders will also be arrested as the law enforcers are waiting for other members to come out of the National Assembly, the police sources added.