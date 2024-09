Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has approved the summary to denotify Mashal Azam Yousafzai from her position as Advisor to the Chief Minister on social welfare.

The summary, received by the governor two weeks ago, has been approved and returned to the Chief Minister's House.

Yousafzai has been accused of breaching the party’s austerity policy.