KPT movement allowance scandal: Millions in unjustified payments to top officials

KARACHI - A shocking financial malpractice has been uncovered at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), involving the disbursement of a “Movement Allowance” to top officials, including the Deputy Conservator, Harbour Master, Deputy Harbour Master, and Dock Master. Despite having no direct involvement in vessel handling, these officials receive a fixed allowance of Rs3,500 each for every vessel’s arrival, departure, and shifting, totaling Rs. 14,000 per vessel. The shocking revelation has been made by Advocate Rashid Hussain Noonari, at an open court held on Saturday where Minister for Martine affairs heard the issues of public. This practice, which has been ongoing despite objections from the Chief Auditor in 2018, has resulted in a staggering monthly payout of approximately 5 to 7 million rupees from public funds. The officials already receive substantial salaries, making the necessity and legitimacy of this additional allowance highly questionable. Mr Noonari said that the ongoing plethora of corruption is badly denting the administrative structure of KPT. The issue he said has been communicated to CM, NAB,FIA and concerned Federal Ministry. A comprehensive investigation has been requested to probe the legitimacy and necessity of the Movement Allowance, suspend its disbursement, and hold accountable those responsible for misrepresentation and coercive actions. The Ministry’s prompt action will be crucial in restoring public trust and ensuring financial integrity, transparency, and accountability in the governance of national resources.