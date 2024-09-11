Learning Barriers

I recently visited a village in Islamkot, District Tharparkar, for routine office work. During my visit, I was appalled to see the antiquated method of teaching in a government school, where students were being taught by a teacher under the open sky. This scene took me back to the times of the pre-British era. Reflecting on my own experience at Government Primary School Shikarpur, where we lacked basic amenities such as proper washrooms, water, and electricity, I realise that despite advancements in artificial intelligence and modern learning methods, the situation in many government schools remains unchanged.

However, I truly appreciate the teacher who, despite the difficult circumstances, continues to teach without complaint. Even though the conditions might suggest otherwise, the teacher is committed to educating the students. It must be said that infrastructure and facilities are essential educational resources, including modern learning aids. The lack of facilities obstructs the learning process and limits students’ exposure to a variety of educational tools.

NASIR SOOMRO,

Karachi.