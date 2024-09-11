Wednesday, September 11, 2024
LHC dismisses petition against closure of Utility Stores, cites govt policy

Web Desk
7:14 PM | September 11, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the government’s decision to close utility stores.

The petition was filed by a utility store employee, contesting the move.

A bench led by Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh ruled that the closure of utility stores falls under government policy, and the court cannot intervene in such matters.

The LHC suggested that the issue should be brought before Parliament, as it is the appropriate platform for addressing policy-related concerns.

Web Desk

National

