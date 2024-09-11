LHC dismisses petition against closure of Utility Stores, cites govt policy

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the government’s decision to close utility stores.

The petition was filed by a utility store employee, contesting the move.

A bench led by Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh ruled that the closure of utility stores falls under government policy, and the court cannot intervene in such matters.

The LHC suggested that the issue should be brought before Parliament, as it is the appropriate platform for addressing policy-related concerns.