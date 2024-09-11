LHC issues ultimatum to FIA for arrest of key suspect

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Aalia Neelum on Tuesday gave a final ultimatum to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest the prime suspect, Falak Javed, allegedly involved in circulating a fake video of Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, before the next hearing.

During the hearing, the FIA updated the court on its investigation, stating that a five-member team had been formed to apprehend Falak Javed. Arrest warrants have been issued, and her bank accounts are being frozen. Azma Bokhari’s lawyer argued that Falak Javed was present at the PTI rally on September 8 in Islamabad and shared several videos on social media. The lawyer further claimed that the FIA could have arrested her but failed to take action.

The FIA lawyer assured the court that the agency is close to arresting Falak Javed and requested a few more days. Justice Aalia Neelum expressed concern over the case, noting the damage to societal fabric and emphasizing the broader implications of fake content. She remarked that educated individuals might lack civility, while uneducated individuals can still be enlightened. She also criticized the uncritical acceptance of content on social media without verification. The hearing was adjourned until September 18. The case involves six individuals, including Falak Javed, Hassan Toor, Shahabuddin, Asma Tabassum, and Muhammad Shafiq, accused of uploading a fake video of Azma Bokhari.

Speaking to media outside the court, Azma Bokhari expressed frustration over the delay in her case, stating that she had appeared in court for the seventh time seeking justice for the digital abuse she suffered. She criticized the FIA’s inaction and failure to remove the fabricated content from social media, suggesting that if the FIA cannot control the content on the platform, it should be shut down. Commenting on the PTI’s first rally after Imran Khan’s imprisonment, Azma referred to PTI workers as “terrorists” and criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government, calling it a “den for terrorists.” She condemned KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s threat to invade Punjab, stating that such language is unacceptable and highlighting Punjab’s role as a “big brother” to other provinces.