Minister assures solution to LG employees’ problems

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Local Government, Elections and Development Arshad Ayub Khan on Tuesday said that the problems being faced by the employees of Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be resolved as soon as possible.

Talking to a delegation of Local Government Employees Federation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, he said that establishing a building control authority was a top priority of the provincial government for improving parks, said a press release issued here. The minister said that the KP government was bringing reforms in the local and district institutions and making the departments digitised to strengthen the institutions and eliminate corruption.

He said that through mutual consultation, reforms and transparency would be brought in all the government institutions.

Earlier, the General Secretary Local Government Employees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salman Khan Hoti informed the minister about problems of the employees.

There was a detailed discussion on local government members’ powers, funds and other local government affairs.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation expressed thanks to the Local Government Minister for assuring his support to solve the long-standing problems of local government employees.