The spectre of national security haunts Pakistan. Since its inception, there hasn’t been a single year when the country was deemed safe and secure. The official rhetoric consistently emphasises that Pakistan is under threat from both internal and external forces. This unrelenting regime of fear, intimidation, and speculation has led to hopelessness among the populace and a growing apathy towards the country’s future. It is high time for the state and its security institutions to recognise that the myth of national security no longer resonates in contemporary times. We are blindly walking into darkness. The government must abandon the notion of ignoring the aspirations of the masses while hiding behind the comfort of the national security narrative.

“The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power. Not wealth or luxury or long life or happiness: only power, pure power.” This quote from George Orwell’s *1984* appears strikingly relevant to Pakistan’s current state. Successive governments have ignored the will and wishes of the common people. Unfortunately, the interests of ordinary citizens conflict with those holding absolute, unquestionable power. In the name of national security, the unelected arms of the state have inflicted immense damage on the economic, social, and political interests of the people. Every government’s short-sightedness has consistently sidelined national development and inclusive prosperity.

There is a stark disconnect between policy and reality. The National Security Policy of 2022 outlined a comprehensive framework for analysis. For the first time, the state prudently recognised that human security is the backbone of national integration and political stability. Yet despite repeated failures and setbacks, the ruling elite show little inclination to improve the lives of the masses. The current reliance on a military-centric mindset for national security is leading Pakistan down a dead end. It is delusional to believe that, while the world is integrating AI, machine learning, the fourth industrial revolution, and robotics into national development, Pakistan can achieve security by merely amassing arms and ammunition funded by IMF loans and other sources.

It is time to prioritise human security. The first pillar of human security is economic stability, and the statistics speak for themselves. Pakistan’s economic condition is deteriorating. According to the budget documents released by the Ministry of Finance for 2024-2025, the total revenue stands at Rs 18,887 billion, with only Rs 1,674 billion allocated for national development. Such an inadequate allocation will not usher in an era of sustainable development, job creation, or financial stability.

Human security also encompasses food and health security. Despite being an agricultural nation, Pakistan has failed to provide sufficient food for its citizens. According to a recent State Bank of Pakistan report (2023), over 39% of the population lacks food security, largely due to policy failures. The most egregious example is the rampant corruption, rent-seeking, and cronyism that plagued this year’s wheat procurement. The health situation is equally dire. The federal government has allocated a mere 0.005% of GDP to national health programmes, according to the Sustainable Development Policy Institute. Without addressing these issues, the government cannot hope to achieve the broader objectives of national security.

The government must refocus on the real issues. Pakistan is not a major power and should not exhaust its already limited resources trying to become one. First, relations with neighbouring countries must improve. Defence and strategic realities cannot be ignored, yet Pakistan does not have amicable relations with three of its neighbours. It is time to re-engage with them based on bilateral equality, peaceful coexistence, interdependence, and the consensual resolution of disputes—if necessary, deferring contentious issues.

Once the external front is addressed, the real challenges lie within. Sectarian and ethnic tensions are escalating into dangerous conflagrations. The government must listen to the democratic and constitutional demands of all sub-groups. Any lasting threats to peace should be addressed by the state, with no distinction between “good” and “bad” factions.

Terrorism and extremism remain profound challenges, largely of our own making. Religious seminaries have become breeding grounds for conservatism, extremism, and terrorism. Religious extremism is a labyrinth that requires a permanent solution. All channels of sympathy towards extremism must be closed through debate, dialogue, and, if necessary, the use of force.

The state’s true focus should be on improving the living conditions of its people. Internal political stability can only be achieved by empowering democratic institutions. Elected representatives must have sole authority over decisions of national importance. Transparency in government is vital for national development. Good governance, rooted in accountability, the rule of law, participation, transparency, and responsiveness, should be the cornerstone of national security. As Stephen P. Cohen aptly said: “Pakistan’s obsession with security is rooted in its geography and history, but it often comes at the cost of human development and governance.”

Khaliq Dad Lak

The writer is a civil servant. He can be reached at khaliqlakk1@gmail.com