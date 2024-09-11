Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Nation observes 76th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

10:30 AM | September 11, 2024
Today marks the 76th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Father of the Nation, being observed with reverence across Pakistan. Solemn tributes are being paid to the great leader for his pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan.

In Karachi, Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani were held at the Mazar-e-Quaid, where people from all walks of life gathered to honor his memory. Political leaders and officials also paid their respects by visiting the mausoleum.

In commemoration of this significant day, Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television are broadcasting special programs that highlight Quaid-e-Azam's unwavering leadership and his tireless efforts in securing freedom for the Muslim population of the subcontinent.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on September 11, 1948, just over a year after achieving independence for Pakistan. His vision and dedication to the cause of Pakistan continue to inspire generations. His death anniversary serves as a reminder of the ideals of unity, faith, and discipline that he left for the nation.

