NLC, IRU hold training session on defensive driving

peshawar - The National Logistics Corporation (NLC), in collaboration with International Road Transport Union (IRU), organised a comprehensive training session focused on Crash Prevention and Defensive Driving.

The training session was held from 26-29 August at Applied Technologies Institute of NLC (ATIN) Dina. The session conducted by Robert Gideon Makondo, professional IRU consultant, aligns with international industry standards to augment the skills and knowledge of participants through “Train the Trainer” (TTT) programme.

The four-day training session provided participants with theoretical knowledge alongside practical skills necessary for effective crash prevention and defensive driving. The structured approach, combining classroom learning with hands-on vehicle training, aims to produce skilled trainers capable of implementing best practices in road safety.

The participants explored topics such as the impact of speed, the dynamics of commercial vehicle accidents, and future advancements in vehicle safety.

Through introduction of this programme, the ATIN Dina will become an accredited training centre with the IRU. The certification will offer drivers international exposure and increase their employability in domestic and global markets.