Pak Army gives befitting reply to unprovoked Afghan Taliban aggression

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked aggression from Afghan Taliban at the Pak-Afghan border since 7th of this month, killing 16 Afghan Taliban and injuring 27 others, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

According to security sources, Afghan Taliban started unprovoked firing since 7th of this month from Palosin area adjacent to Pak-Afghan border with heavy weapons and targeted Pakistani check posts.

The unprovoked firing continued till yesterday evening while Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to the firing. The security sources further said that two tanks of Afghan Taliban were also destroyed.