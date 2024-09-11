Wednesday, September 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pak Army gives befitting reply to unprovoked Afghan Taliban aggression

Pak Army gives befitting reply to unprovoked Afghan Taliban aggression
News Desk
September 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked aggression from Afghan Taliban at the Pak-Afghan border since 7th of this month, killing 16 Afghan Taliban and injuring 27 others, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

According to security sources, Afghan Taliban started unprovoked firing since 7th of this month from Palosin area adjacent to Pak-Afghan border with heavy weapons and targeted Pakistani check posts.

The unprovoked firing continued till yesterday evening while Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to the firing. The security sources further said that two tanks of Afghan Taliban were also destroyed.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1725943447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024